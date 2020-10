Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week.

Paso Robles Police Department

September 27, 2020

03:44— Susan Ruth Smith of Paso Robles was booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 202187

03:32— Kimberly Nicole Charos of Los Angeles was booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 202188

23:14— Kayla Kristine Bradbury of Citrus Heights was booked and released for being UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S]; Case no. 202196

September 28, 2020

13:03— Mark Wayne Greer of Paso Robles was released to another agency for OUTSIDE WARRANT- FELONY [O/W-F]; Case no. 202203

September 29, 2020

14:05— Charles Robert Conley of Paso Robles was booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], FOURTH OR SUBSEQUENT OFFENSE [23152(B)/23175VC]; Case no. 202214

16:55— Jyerick Zane Nebeker, transient, was booked and released for being UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S]; Case no. 202218

October 01, 2020

00:55— Alberic Roland Nault of Paso Robles was booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], DRIVE WHILE SUSPENDED FOR DUI [14601.2(A)VC]

October 03, 2020

15:43— Olina Rose Fintel of Springfield, MO was booked and released for BATTERY BY SPOUSE, COHABITANT, FORMER SPOUSE [243(E)(1)PC]; Case no. 20-2253

22:35— Alvaro Maldonado Basilio of Paso Robles was released to another agency for INFLICT CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT [273.5(A)PC]; Case no. 202255

23:44— Christopher Joseph Tibbetts of Atascadero was released to another agency for BATTERY BY SPOUSE, COHABITANT, FORMER SPOUSE [243(E)(1)PC]; Case no. 202256

October 04, 2020

10:04— Gerardo Patricio Delapaz of Paso Robles was released to another agency for POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S], UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S], FAIL TO ANNUALLY REGISTER ON BIRTHDAY [290.012(A)PC], REVOKE POSTRELEASE SUPERVISION & ORDER PERSON TO CONFINEMENT IN COUNTY JAIL [3455(A)(2)PC]

10:43— Jamie Jo Weinsreid of Paso Robles was released to a third party for being UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S]; Case no. 202257

12:40— William Scott Lawrence Cowan of Paso Robles was released to another agency for OUTSIDE WARRANT- FELONY [O/W-F], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S]; Case no. 202259

15:57— Pedro Josue Osuna of Paso Robles was released to another agency for BATTERY BY SPOUSE, COHABITANT, FORMER SPOUSE [243(E)(1)PC], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S]; Case no. 202261

22:51— Brian Millan of Paso Robles was released to another agency for being UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], SUSPENDED/REVOKED DRIVERS LICENSE [14601.1(A)VC], DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ANY DRUG [23152(F)VC]; Case no. 20-2267

Atascadero Police Department

September 28, 2020

00:42— Edward Glenn Hash, transient, was cited for MISDEMEANOR POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)HS], POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)HS]; Case no. 202294

09:34— Zachary David Carroll of Atascadero was cited for MISDEMEANOR POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)HS], POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)HS], MISDEMEANOR POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)HS], SUSPENDED/REVOKED DRIVERS LICENSE [14601.1(A)VC]; Case no. 202296

11:20— Raul Velasquez of Atascadero was cited for POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)HS], LOCAL WARRANT – MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 202297

20:25— Blane Ryan Dahme of Paso Robles was cited for MISDEMEANOR POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)HS], POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11375(B)(2)HS], LOCAL WARRANT – MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 202302

September 29, 2020

14:14— Sara Kay Matheny, transient, was booked for UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S], LOCAL WARRANT – MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 202308

September 30, 2020

07:42— Robert Edgar Quigley of Atascadero was cited for SUSPENDED/REVOKED DRIVERS LICENSE [14601.1(A)VC], UNLAWFUL DISPLAY EVIDENCE OF REGISTRATION [4462.5VC]; Case no. 202321

October 01, 2020

18:36— Edward Glenn Hash, transient, was cited for POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)HS]; Case no. 202335

October 02, 2020

02:46— Richard John Svetich of Templeton was cited for DUI ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 202340

10:13— Joseph Edward Pennington, transient was cited for APPROPRIATION OF LOST PROPERTY BY FINDER [485PC MISD]; Case no. 202331

11:05— Robert Aviles, transient, was cited for LOCAL WARRANT – MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 202343

11:53— Marley McLaughlin of Paso Robles was booked for POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)HS], CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY [182PC], THEFT ACCESS CARD-INTENT TO USE,SELL,ETC [484E(A)PC], FELONY RECEIVING/CONCEALING STOLEN PROPERTY,ETC, VALUED OVER [496(A)PC], POSSESSION OF ID OF 10+ PERSONS [530.5(C)(3)PC]; Case no. 202345

11:53— Tyler Stephen Smith of Paso Robles was booked for MISDEMEANOR POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)HS], FELONY VIOLATION OF PROBATION [1203.2(A)PC], CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY [182PC], THEFT ACCESS CARD-INTENT TO USE,SELL,ETC [484E(A)PC], FELONY RECEIVING/CONCEALING STOLEN PROPERTY,ETC, VALUED OVER [496(A)PC], POSSESSION OF ID OF 10+ PERSONS [530.5(C)(3)PC]; Case no. 202345

15:04— Andrew Michael Powell, transient, was cited for POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)HS], MISDEMEANOR POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)HS]; Case no. 202353

15:06— Jyerick Zane Nebeker, transient, was booked for FELONY VIOLATION OF PROBATION [1203.2(A)PC], BURGLARY – 1ST DEGREE [459PC], ATTEMPTED STOLEN VEHICLE [664/10851VC]; Case no. 202348

October 03, 2020

18:58— Ashley Michelle Krieger of Atascadero was booked for BATTERY BY SPOUSE, COHABITANT, FORMER SPOUSE [243(E)(1)PC]; Case no. 202358

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...

Related