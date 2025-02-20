Lifelong Paso Robles resident Kenneth Dyck passed away peacefully at the age of 83 at home in his favorite chair on January 11, 2025. Kenneth was born to Henry and Margaret Dyck on July 1, 1941, the baby of their 10 children. Known to many as Kenny, he spent his entire life in North San Luis Obispo County.

Kenny is survived by three children, Bradley (Kay), Randal (Jamie), and Krista (Scott Winegarden), and grandchildren Jessica (Keith Winter), Meghan, Abby, Adam, Robyn, and great-grandson Henrik.

Kenny was raised in the Paso Robles/Templeton area and never left. After completing high school in Templeton, he went to work as a fabricator/welder at H.A. Wood in Paso Robles. From there, he joined the Army National Guard and worked as a heavy equipment mechanic at Camp Roberts for 31 years before retiring. Retirement lasted about six months. Kenny went to work at Advanced Adaptors, where he continued to share his love of car culture. After retiring from Advanced Adapters, Kenny spent time working to restore a ’29 Model A, a project gifted to him as a 65th birthday present because it was the first car he ever drove.

Family was everything to Kenny, and he was the definition of a family man. He grew up surrounded by family and had many stories of spending time with his cousins, which were some of his favorite memories. He was a 4H group leader, involved with Boy Scouts, and our greatest fan in the stands at every baseball, softball, and volleyball game. He worked at night if times were tight or to make sure the kids could participate in extracurricular activities.

Faith was a cornerstone of who Kenny was. He was a lifelong member of the First Mennonite Church in Paso Robles. In addition to regularly attending Sunday services, he served on the Board of Trustees for many years.

Kenny was preceded in death by the love of his life, Carolanna, after 58 years of marriage, his parents, Henry and Margaret Dyck, and his nine brothers and sisters.

A Celebration of Life is planned for Saturday, March 22, from 11:45 am – 2 pm at Estrella War Birds Museum. There will be a Presenting of the Colors and military flyover to start the ceremony before the service, followed by a BBQ luncheon. Attendees are encouraged to share a favorite memory or anecdote at the service. Please RSVP no later than March 10 to CelebrateKD@gmail.com

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to First Mennonite Church of Paso Robles or the Paso Robles Pioneer Museum.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...