Jennifer Susan Crouch passed away on February 8, 2025, at her home in Pahrump, NV, at the age of 49. She is survived by her Mom, Jackie; her loving son, Jacob, the light of her life; her twin sister, Sara; sister, Angela (Scott); her brother, Jason; and her many nieces and nephews whom she loved watching grow up. She was preceded in death by her father, Tim. She also leaves behind a circle of dear friends who will forever treasure the memories and good times they shared.

Born to Jackie and Tim Crouch in Southern California on March 17, 1975, along with her twin sister Sara on St. Patrick’s Day. Jennifer was raised in Atascadero, where she attended school and built lifelong friendships. Her love for animals was a defining part of her life, and she dedicated much of her time to volunteering with the animal rescue in Pahrump. She found great joy in caring for animals in need, ensuring they were cared for and nursed back to health.

A celebration of Jennifer’s life will be held to gather, honor her memory, and share stories at Heilman Park, Blue Oak, on Saturday, March 22, at 1:00 in the afternoon.

