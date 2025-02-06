James (Jim) Kenneth Minnis passed away peacefully on January 21, 2025, at the age of 75, after a lengthy illness. His loving family was at his side.

Jim was born in Meadville, PA, on February 26, 1949, to Robert and Norma (Schreck) Minnis, the second oldest of seven children. He graduated from Meadville High School class of 1968 and joined the Army soon thereafter.

He was a proud Vietnam Veteran, and after his tour, he was sent to Hunter Liggett in Southern Monterey County. Living off base in Bradley, CA, he met his future wife, Carolynne Harris, in August of 1970. They married on June 10, 1972, at First Baptist Church in Paso Robles. They lived in Salinas for three years before returning to Paso Robles, where he started working at Ennis Business Forms. He did several jobs while there, starting as a Truck Driver, Shipping Clerk, Collator Operator, Supervisor, and Maintenance/Machinist during his 37-year career.

In 1987, they moved to the Geneseo area of Paso Robles with their two children. Jim was always a loving husband and father and was always helpful and supportive to his friends. He loved 4-Wheeling in his 1975 FJ40 Land Cruiser that he built with his Brother-In-Law. He loved camping and always looked forward to his annual trip to the Rubicon. He also liked building and working in his shop. He could fix anything. He enjoyed golfing, working on cars, and doing tractor work. His Grandchildren were his greatest joy.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Carolynne (Harris) Minnis, son Kenneth Jon Minnis, and daughter June Elise (Minnis) Yardley. Five grandchildren, Alexandrea Minnis-Hernandez (David), Mark Minnis, and Jake Minnis of Paso Robles, Hazel Yardley and Pearl Yardley of Bradley, and one Great-Granddaughter, Mia Isabella Hernandez. His father-in-law, John Harris, and brother-in-law, Jeff (Lynnette) Harris of Bradley. Siblings Richard (Joyce) Minnis, Anita (Rick) Becker, Cynthia (Don) Splitstone of Pennsylvania, and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert & Norma (Schreck) Minnis; two brothers, Thomas & Steven Minnis; and sister, Bonnie (Minnis) Edwards of Pennsylvania.

Our Special Thanks to Ana and Rench at All Season Care, Central Coast Hospice, and Elder Placement Professionals for their loving care and kindness for Jim and our family.

Services and interment for Jim will be at the convenience of the family. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to Bradley Union School, PO Box 60, Bradley, CA 93426.

Arrangements were entrusted to Eddington Funeral Services, 429 Bassett St., King City, (831) 385-5400, www.EFS-Cares.com

