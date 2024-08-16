Our father, Hue Cooks Sr., passed away on July 4th, 2024, at the age of 81. Hue was born in Mississippi in July 1943. Hue was a long-time resident of Atascadero, California.

Hue’s love for music was a significant part of his life. He was a talented musician who played the bass guitar and often sang lead. His music brought joy to many.

Hue is survived by his children, Tina Cooks Sargeant, Kim Cooks McClain, Hue Cooks Jr., and Tammy Cooks. He also leaves behind one sibling, ten grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and a large extended family, including many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

A celebration of life will be held on August 24th, 2024, from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM, at the Pavilion on the Lake in Atascadero, California, to honor his memory.

