Henrietta Dianne Palmer, 76, of Atascadero, California, passed away on February 23, 2025, surrounded by her family and loved ones. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

Dianne was born on October 30, 1948, in Stockton, California, to Henry Farar and Dora Hix Farar. Shortly after, her family settled in Tacna, Arizona, where she spent her childhood and young adult years. She later moved to Atascadero, California, where she built a life, raised her family, and became a well-loved member of the community.

A talented hairdresser for over 30 years, Dianne was the proud owner of Casual Cuts and Patricia’s Hair Salon. She found joy in connecting with her clients and took great pride in her work. She was also a dedicated member of The Moose Lodge and an active part of the Atascadero community.

Dianne had a passion for gardening, sewing, and crafting, always creating something beautiful with her hands. She adored animals, her tiny dogs, and especially her chickens, and spent years caring for many beloved pets. One of her favorite daily traditions was walking around Atascadero Lake with friends, enjoying the peaceful early mornings.

Above all, Dianne’s greatest joy was her family. She is survived by her husband, Robert Palmer; her children, Ron Hollingsworth, Amy Hollingsworth Studer, and Josh Dye; nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; her sister, Shirley White; and her brother, Michael Farar.

She was preceded in death by her parents, three brothers, and two sisters.

Dianne will be laid to rest at Desert Lawn Cemetery in Yuma, Arizona, alongside other family members. A celebration of life will be held in Yuma on April 5, 2025, at 10 AM to honor her memory.

Dianne’s kindness, creativity, and deep love for her family will be cherished forever.

Henrietta D. Palmer 1948-2025

