Edward “Jack” Martinez, 97, of Atascadero, passed away peacefully at Creston Village in Paso Robles on May 15, 2022. He was born on March 6, 1925, in Santa Margarita and was a life-long resident of San Luis Obispo County. He lived most recently at his home in Atascadero. Jack attended Paso Robles schools through Grammar School and Jr. High School and graduated from Shandon High School in 1943.

Jack enlisted in the United States Navy and served in the Pacific during World II. He worked for many years for the California Department of Transportation as a surveyor. He loved reading, especially history and biographies and lived an active and healthy lifestyle. He enjoyed exercising at Kennedy Club Fitness in Atascadero.

Jack Martinez was preceded in death by his sister, Ruth Wieser, and brother, Joaquin Buelna. He is survived by his brother, Bob Martinez of San Jose, his nieces, Sharon Ough of Pleasanton, Sheila Dighans of San Ramon, Stephanie Leonard of San Ramon, Debbi Snyder of San Jose, Sheri Martinez of San Jose, and Laura Martinez of Campbell.

He was a beloved and caring son, nephew, brother, and uncle. Jack’s sense of humor and his wonderful stories of growing up in a large family in northern San Luis Obispo County will be missed.

At Jack’s request, there will be no services. He will be interned at the Paso Robles Cemetery.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...