With love and cherished memories, we announce the passing of Constance “Connie” J. Houghton on January 29, 2025. Born on September 11, 1943, Connie was the middle daughter of Thelma and Willard Gambel. She grew up in Atascadero, where she graduated from Atascadero High School in 1961.

A naturally artistic and creative soul, Connie attended beauty school in Santa Barbara before living in San Francisco for a short time. Eventually, she returned to Atascadero, where she owned and operated her own beauty shop for many years. It was through mutual friends that she met Stewart W. Houghton, the man she would marry and build a life with. Together, they welcomed their son, Steven Houghton, whom Connie lovingly raised in the area.

After Steven joined the Air Force, Connie embraced a life of adventure and travel, visiting various states, including Alaska, Montana, and Texas. She also explored Europe, where she spent a great deal of time in Germany, experiencing different cultures and deepening her love for the world.

Connie will be remembered for her colorful spirit, boundless optimism, and her ability to bring joy and laughter to those around her. She often said she planned to “go out laughing,” a testament to her unwavering positivity. A breast cancer survivor, she was an inspiration to many, showing resilience and strength throughout her life.

Above all, Connie cherished her role as a grandmother, and to those who knew and loved her best, she was simply “Guppy.” Her warmth and humor made her a beloved presence in the lives of her family and friends.

She held a tight-knit circle of friends within the Atascadero community, whom she considered family. She spent her final moments surrounded by loved ones, with her son and granddaughter holding her hands.

Connie is survived by her son, Steven Houghton; her grandchildren, Aric and Amanda Houghton; and her sisters, Billie Howard and Kristie (Richard) Martin. She is preceded in death by her husband, Stewart W. Houghton, and her parents, Thelma and Willard Gambel.

In honor of Connie’s incredible life and the impact she had on those around her, a Celebration of Life was held where family and friends gathered to share stories, laughter, and love in her memory. Her spirit will continue to live on in the hearts of all who knew her.

