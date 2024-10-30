Cheryl Ann Hasler was born on June 23, 1957, in Brawley, CA, at Pioneer Hospital, to Doris Burns and Butch Hasler.

When Cheryl was eight years old, her family moved to Salians, CA, where Cheryl went to grammar school. They then moved back to Brawley, where she finished high school.

In 1975, Cheryl met Robert Simpson, and they were married in 1976. They moved to Mission Hills in 1982 before moving to Atascadero in 1984. Their family was completed with two sons and one daughter.

In addition to raising her family, Cheryl also worked at Kmart for many years, and then she worked at Monterey Road School as the cafeteria lady, where she became a favorite of the students.

Cheryl always loved being in the sun, so her favorite places to be were the beach and Lake Nacimiento with her family and friends.

Her first grandchild came into the world in the year 2000, and her last grandchild arrived in 2016 for a total of five grandchildren. She loved every single one of her grandkids and especially loved to watch them. On top of her love for her grandchildren, she was also very close to Kaden and Ryan Taylor, for whom she was also their caretaker. She had so much love and joy being with all of them. She continued to care for them until her passing on September 26, 2024.

Cherly Hasler is survived by the father of her children, Robert Simpson. Her three children, Robert Simpson, Jr. (Lisa), Jennifer Simpson (Adam Andrade), and Bryan Simpson; her five grandchildren, Austin Mattson, Tristan Love, Zane Crigler, Bobbly Lee Simpson, III, and Kaidin Harper; her four sisters Rhonda Tuck, Vicki Burns, Julie and Judy and her two brothers Jimmy, preceded in death by Billy. She had a large extended family with many nieces, nephews, and cousins that will truly miss her.

Her services will be held on November 9, 2024, at 11 am at the Family Worship Center at 616 Creston Rd. in Paso Robles, followed by a Celebration of Life at Atascadero Kiwanis Club 7848 Pismo Ave. Atascadero.

Dear sweet Momma, I know you’re happy and have no more pain. I know you are with your mom as well. But it hurts, and it’s not fair, but I must understand that it was your time to fly like the Beautiful Angel you are. I love you so much, Mom, until we meet again~

