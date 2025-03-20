Bertha Lee Phillips of Paso Robles, CA passed on February 27, 2025, in Fresno CA.

Bertha was born in New Orleans to Henry and Hattie Jackson in 1944. She is survived by her older sister, Betty Jackson, and younger sister, Patricia (Jackson) Johnson. Son Jay and wife Michale, son Michael and wife Andrea, grandkids Jacob, Natalee, and Jackson, along with many nieces and nephews.

Bertha was raised in New Orleans and began her Librarian career in Phoenix, Arizona, in 1966. She moved to Paso Robles, CA, and began her career as Paso Robles High School Librarian in the Fall of 1969. She met J.W. Phillips of Texas in August of 1969. It was love at first sight, and they married in January of 1970. Bertha was a dedicated wife, mother, and librarian. Her career as a Librarian spanned 42 years, 39 of which she worked for Paso Robles High School from 1969-2008. Her commitment to education was evident in her displays of memorabilia, historical items, and literature on the library shelves. She cared for all students and believed everyone deserved a proper education and guidance if they were willing to work for it. Mrs. Phillips’ insightful and compassionate heart connected with students and staff. Her spirit of encouragement and discipline continues with them to this day. She was recognized in 2022 by the community of Paso Robles and the school district for her many years of dedication. In her honor, the Paso Robles High School Library was dedicated in her name.

Bertha enjoyed cooking for family and guests. Holiday gatherings meant she often was in the kitchen frying chicken, roasting beef, and teaching her grandkids her favorite ways to prepare some tasty side dishes for family and friends. She enjoyed decorating for the holidays, and her home always displayed festive decorations for every occasion. Family and guests were always welcomed and sent home with happy memories and plates of leftovers.

She lived a full and joyful life! Her smile, warmth, and compassion will be missed.

