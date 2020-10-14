PASO ROBLES — Two men were arrested Tuesday, Oct. 13, on drug and evading charges after leading Paso Robles Police Department officers on dangerous chases on city streets.

Adam Fausel

During the nightshift, a PRPD officer attempted to stop a vehicle, but the driver sped off. The officer followed and saw the driver driving recklessly and throwing drugs out the window.

The driver, Adam Fausel, 31, of Nipomo, eventually stopped and was arrested on suspicion of felony evading, drug sales, destruction of evidence, and driving under the influence of drugs and or alcohol.

During the dayshift, another PRPD officer attempted a traffic stop on Brandon Foster, but he did not stop. The officer followed, and Foster eventually pulled over after being pursued for about 3 miles.

Foster was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor evading. His passengers were also arrested on various drug charges.

