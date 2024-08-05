PASO ROBLES — On Sunday, Aug. 4 at about 2:07 a.m., the Paso Robles Police Department (PRPD) was notified of a stabbing victim who was taken to a local area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The investigation revealed the altercation occurred in the 3300 Block of Vine Street earlier in the morning.

According to a press release from PRPD, during the investigation, 32-year-old Alberto CruzNieves of Paso Robles was identified as the suspect. It was learned that CruzNieves had fled the scene in a vehicle after the stabbing. Kern County area California Highway Patrol (CHP) Officers located CruzNieves in a vehicle and took him into custody without incident. He was later booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail for Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

This investigation is ongoing, and anybody with information is encouraged to call the Paso Robles Police Department at (805) 237-6464. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 805-549-STOP.

