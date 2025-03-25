PASO ROBLES — A narcotics investigation led by the Paso Robles Police Department’s Special Enforcement Team (SET) resulted in the arrest of two suspects and the seizure of fentanyl, weapons, and cash.

The warrant was obtained after two narcotic detection K9’s, Paso Robles Police K9 “Griff” and Atascadero Police Department K9 “Maverick”, both indicated to the presence of narcotic odor coming from a storage unit. During the search of the storage unit, 2.5 ounces of fentanyl was located, along with a .22 Ruger handgun with the serial numbers removed. The storage unit was rented out by suspect Chris Boerner of Paso Robles.

A secondary warrant led to Boerner’s arrest while driving in Paso Robles, where officers found a hidden safe in his vehicle containing fentanyl, cash, and drug sales evidence. A search of his residence revealed additional fentanyl, cocaine, cash, and drug paraphernalia. In total, authorities seized .67 pounds of fentanyl and cocaine, $14,715 in cash, and drug-related equipment.

Boerner faces multiple felony charges, including possession of a controlled substance for sale, possession of a firearm by a restricted person, and conspiracy to distribute narcotics. Carrie Cassidy, 41, of Paso Robles, was also arrested on felony drug and child endangerment charges. Both were booked into County Jail.

