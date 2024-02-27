PASO ROBLES — The California Highway Patrol (CHP) has released the name of the victim of a fatal collision that occurred Monday night, Feb. 26. Felipe Tiburcio (40), of Paso Robles was transferred to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center after he was struck by vehicle.

At approximately 6:40 p.m., the incident occurred in the northbound lanes of Highway 101, just south of the Highway 46 East off-ramp. Reports indicate that a Nissan Sedan traveling northbound collided with a pedestrian who was present in the lanes of traffic. The pedestrian, Tiburcio, sustained serious injuries and was promptly transported to the hospital for medical treatment.

While a passenger in the vehicle sustained minor injuries, they opted not to pursue medical attention. Fortunately, the driver emerged from the collision unharmed. CHP suggests that the pedestrian may have been under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident, though investigations are ongoing.

