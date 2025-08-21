PASO ROBLES — Ravine Waterpark will host its First Responders Weekend on Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 23–24, offering 50% off admission and free mini golf to EMTs, paramedics, firefighters, and police officers with a valid ID or badge. The discount applies to the first responder only.

“Our first responders are the backbone of our communities,” said StevenGifford, General Manager of Ravine Waterpark. “Their bravery and selflessness deserve recognition, and this weekend is our way of saying thank you. We invite them to relax, enjoy, and make memories with family and friends.”

The park is open weekends only through Labor Day, with the season closing Monday, Sept. 1. More details are available at RavineWaterpark.com

