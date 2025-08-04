PASO ROBLES — The City of Paso Robles Public Works Street Division has announced a planned road closure on South River Road for roadway maintenance and storm preparation on Tuesday, August 5, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. The closure will affect the stretch of road between the 13th Street Bridge and Navajo Avenue.

This proactive work is being scheduled ahead of the new school year and in anticipation of the upcoming wet season to enhance roadway safety and storm readiness.

Crews will remove approximately four feet of soil along the fog line to create a buffer zone, allowing storm runoff and hillside debris to accumulate off the main roadway. This will help reduce hazards to drivers and minimize maintenance needs during winter storm events.

For the safety of both crews and the public, a full closure of the road will be in effect during working hours. Motorists are encouraged to plan alternate routes and allow for extra travel time.

In conjunction with the roadwork, City Utility crews will also perform hydrant flushing in the area to confirm the reliability and performance of the city’s water infrastructure.

