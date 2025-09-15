PASO ROBLES — The Paso Robles Police Department will conduct a DUI checkpoint on Saturday, Sept. 27, from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. at an undisclosed location within city limits.

Checkpoint locations are chosen based on data showing where impaired driving crashes and arrests are most likely to occur. The goal is to enhance public safety by removing suspected impaired drivers from the road.

Police remind drivers that impairment isn’t limited to alcohol — prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, and marijuana can also affect safe driving. A first-time DUI conviction can cost an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties and result in a suspended license.

Funding for the program comes from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, which also supported a new DUI awareness trailer recently unveiled by the department.

