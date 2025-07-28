SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY — On Sunday, July 27, at approximately 1:42 p.m., California Highway Patrol officers responded to a major injury two-vehicle collision on SR-46 East at McMillan Canyon Road.

According to CHP, a 17-year-old driver in a 1998 Lexus sedan was traveling north on West Centre Street and entered SR-46E, pulling directly into the path of an eastbound 2015 Toyota Highlander driven by an adult female, identified as Lusk. The Toyota, traveling about 68 mph in the No. 1 lane, struck the Lexus on the driver’s side.

Both vehicles came to rest off the roadway, and all involved parties were transported to local hospitals with moderate to major injuries.

Drugs and alcohol are not suspected factors. The incident remains under investigation by the CHP Templeton Area office.

