PASO ROBLES — A two-vehicle crash on Highway 46 East near Mill Road resulted in the death of one driver late Wednesday night, June 18. Paso Robles Police and Fire responded to the scene at approximately 9:31 p.m., where both vehicles were found blocking eastbound and westbound lanes.

Two occupants from one vehicle were extricated by emergency personnel and transported to a nearby hospital. The driver later died from his injuries.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Paso Robles Police Department at (805) 237-6464 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at (805) 549-STOP or by texting “SLOTIPS” plus your message to CRIMES (274637).

Police remind all drivers to stay alert and obey traffic laws to prevent future tragedies.

