SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY — The Sheriff’s Office announced that 911 service in the county has been fully restored after a statewide system issue disrupted emergency calls on Monday, Aug. 25. The problem, reported by Cal OES, prevented dispatchers from automatically receiving caller phone numbers and locations, requiring callers to verbally provide the information. Officials confirmed Monday night that the issue has been fixed and 911 is now functioning normally. Anyone still experiencing problems is urged to call the Sheriff’s non-emergency line at (805) 781-4550, option 3.

