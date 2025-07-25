PASO ROBLES — A free Chipping Program is now available to help Paso Robles residents maintain the required 100-foot defensible space around homes and structures.

Offered through a partnership between the San Luis Obispo County Fire Safe Council and Paso Robles Fire & Emergency Services, the program is funded by the State of California to support wildfire preparedness by removing hazardous vegetation.

A licensed contractor will chip properly stacked material and either haul it away or leave the chips on-site upon request. Residents are encouraged to reserve their Chipper Day at least seven days in advance and review program guidelines before building their pile.

For requirements, sample photos, and reservations, visit chipperday.com/slofsc

This free service promotes fuel reduction, protects neighborhoods, and strengthens wildfire readiness in Paso Robles.

