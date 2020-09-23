PASO ROBLES — Paso Robles Police Department K9 officer Renzo received a bullet and stab protective vest recently thanks to a charitable donation from Vested Interest in K9s.

Vested Interest in K9s is a nonprofit that was established in 2009. Its mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States.

This potentially lifesaving body armor for four-legged K9 officers is U.S. made, custom-fitted, and NIJ certified.

Since its inception, Vested Interest in K9s has provided over 4,033 vests to K9s in all 50 states at a value of $6.9 million, made possible by both private and corporate donations.

The program is open to U.S. dogs that are at least 20 months old and actively employed and certified with law enforcement or related agencies. K9s with expired vests are also eligible to participate. There are an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K9s throughout the United States.

Vested Interest in K9s accepts tax-deductible contributions in any amount, while a single donation of $960 will sponsor one vest. Each vest has a value of $1,744-$2,283, weighs an average of 4-5 pounds, and comes with a five-year warranty.

For more information, call 508-824-6978, visit online www.vik9s.org.

