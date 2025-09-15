SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY — The San Luis Obispo County Elections Office is celebrating National Voter Registration Day on Tuesday, Sept. 16, urging residents to register or update their voter status ahead of California’s Statewide Special Election.

“The registration deadline for the upcoming special election is October 20,” said Clerk-Recorder Elaina Cano. “After that, anyone who needs to register must do it in person at the Elections Office or a polling place. So National Voter Registration Day falls at a great time and reminds SLO County voters that it’s a smart move to take care of it now.”

Ballots and voter information guides for the November 4, 2025, Statewide Special Election will be mailed to all registered voters by October 6. For information about this election, visit SloVote.com/November2025

Voters can register online at RegisterToVote.ca.gov or check their registration status at MyVoterStatus.sos.ca.gov

