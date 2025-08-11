SAN LUIS OBISPO — The San Luis Obispo County Elections Office joins the U.S. Election Assistance Commission in observing National Poll Worker Recruitment Day on August 12. This nationwide effort encourages community members to volunteer as poll workers, essential to running safe, accessible, and accurate elections.

This year’s recruitment is especially urgent as California faces a possible special election on November 5. County Clerk-Recorder Elaina Cano emphasized the need for swift recruitment and training to prepare for the event, pending official confirmation by August 22.

Poll workers handle critical tasks from setting up polling sites to assisting voters, including those needing language translation or disability accommodations. Training is provided to ensure smooth election day operations.

EAC Chairman Donald Palmer called poll working “an act of service” vital to democracy and encouraged citizens to step forward.

Interested residents can learn more or apply at SloVote.com/pollworkers

For national information, visit HelpAmericaVote.gov

