PASO ROBLES — SabesWings, the nonprofit founded by World Series MVP Bret Saberhagen and his wife Kandace Saberhagen, will host its 5th Annual “Strike Out Medical Financial Toxicity” (MFT) event on October 4–5 in Paso Robles.

The two-day fundraiser supports cancer patients facing financial hardship during treatment. Festivities begin Saturday, Oct. 4, at 5 p.m. with a Casino Royale–themed gala dinner at Rava Wines Estate, featuring live music, auctions, and a celebrity athlete panel. On Sunday, Oct. 5, at 10 a.m., the action moves to Hunter Ranch Golf Course for a star-studded charity golf tournament.

Special guests include NFL greats Marcus Allen, Tim Brown, and Jim McMahon; MLB legends Mike Timlin, Chili Davis, and Tom “Flash” Gordon; supermodel Kim Alexis; and chefs Aaron May and Roshni Gurnan. Emcee Jonathan Coachman will return to host the weekend.

The gala also marks the 40th anniversary of Saberhagen’s 1985 World Series MVP season, with casino games and reunions of professional athletes from that historic year.

Tickets and details are available at SabesWings.org

