NORTH COUNTY — The Must! Charities Youth Board is proving that high school students can make a big impact. Comprised of 31 students from grades 10–12 across San Luis Obispo County, the board combines leadership development with hands-on volunteer work for more than a dozen local nonprofits.

Sponsored by JB Dewar, the program fosters youth leadership while supporting community needs. Last school year, members worked with organizations including Lumina Alliance, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Paso Robles Youth Arts, and Habitat for Humanity. After months of service and research, they selected three nonprofits — Big Brothers Big Sisters, Paso Robles Youth Arts, and The Boys and Girls Club — for their annual fundraising campaign.

“At JB Dewar, giving back isn’t just a value, it’s part of who we are. Supporting this incredible group of students on the Must! Charities Youth Board allows us to invest in the future of the Central Coast through the next generation of community leaders. Programs like this create a ripple effect, building stronger leaders, smarter givers, and a more resilient community. It’s an honor to support that kind of lasting impact,” said Morgan Voss, Vice President JB Dewar.

The students raised over $9,340, including a $2,500 match from JB Dewar, to expand mentoring, arts programs, and safe after-school activities for local youth.

Applications for the upcoming Youth Board term are now open. For details, visit mustcharities.org

