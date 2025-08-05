PASO ROBLES — Must! Charities has announced The Pitch, a new program designed to strengthen storytelling across the nonprofit sector on the Central Coast. Nine local organizations have been paired with professional coaches for three months of workshops and personalized support to craft compelling three-minute pitches.

On Thursday, November 6, the public is invited to The Pitch showcase, held from 5 to 7 p.m. at Vina Robles Tasting Room, where nonprofits will present live before a panel of judges competing for $45,000 in prize funding — with the audience also contributing by supporting the causes that resonate most.

Participating nonprofits include: Cancer Support Community, CASA, Center for Child and Adolescent Mental Health, ECHO, Estero Bay Kindness Coalition, Habitat for Humanity SLO, Paso Robles Youth Arts Center, Restorative Partners, and SLO Legal Assistance Foundation.

“The Pitch is about more than one night on stage,” says Becky Gray, Chief Executive Officer of Must! Charities. “It’s about equipping organizations with tools to strengthen their communication with their clients, donors, and the broader community for years to come.”

Tickets and info: mustcharities.org

