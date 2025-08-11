PASO ROBLES — The Paso Robles Senior Center announced the winner of its electric trike raffle, made possible by donors Makenzie Lindy Schmitt and Robert Schmitt of Templeton. Tickets were sold throughout July, with the drawing held July 31. The winning ticket, No. 132, belonged to Chen Cho, who purchased it on a whim while heading to enjoy an $8 burger at the Vet’s building next door. In a twist of fate, Cho decided to retire that same day. Having bought only one ticket, he now plans to “coast into retirement in style.” The Senior Center thanks the Schmitts and all participants for supporting its programs.
About The Author
Paso Robles Press
Articles published by Paso Robles Press may be publicly submitted press releases, contributed articles, staff reports, or other forms of media not specifically authored by a member of our News Staff.
