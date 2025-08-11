PASO ROBLES — Habitat for Humanity San Luis Obispo County will celebrate its ReStore Anniversary Sale on Friday and Saturday, Aug. 22–23, at both Paso Robles (844 9th Street) and San Luis Obispo (2790 Broad Street) locations.

To thank the community for its support, Habitat SLO will cover sales tax on all purchases, offering extra savings on furniture, appliances, tools, building materials, and more.

ReStores sell donated new and gently used home goods at a fraction of retail prices, with proceeds funding local affordable housing projects, home repairs for seniors and veterans, and volunteer training programs. Donations also help divert usable items from landfills, promoting sustainability.

“The ReStore is truly a hidden gem in our community,” said Stephanie Wright, ReStore Operations Manager. “We have people walk in looking for a specific item and walk out with inspiration for their entire home. This Anniversary Sale is a way to thank our customers and donors while inviting new shoppers to experience the ReStore difference.”

For more information, visit habitatslo.org

