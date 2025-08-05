PASO ROBLES — Habitat for Humanity San Luis Obispo County invites the community to “Home Sweet Home: A Brunch to Build Futures” on Saturday, October 25, from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Lone Madrone Winery in Paso Robles.

This new fundraiser supports Habitat SLO’s mission to build and preserve affordable housing across SLO County. Guests will enjoy a morning of pancakes, fresh fruit, coffee, and a splash of wine, along with inspiring updates on local housing programs like Home Preservation and Aging in Place.

Proceeds benefit affordable homeownership efforts across the county. Tickets and sponsorship info: habitatslo.org/Home-Sweet-Home

advertisement

Like this: Like Loading...