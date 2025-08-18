SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY — Habitat for Humanity San Luis Obispo County recently delivered six custom-built playhouses through its Playhouse Program, gifting five to local families and one to the Paso Robles Boys & Girls Club.

The Cal Poly Girls Build Summer Camp sponsored and decorated four playhouses, tailoring each to the needs of the children who would receive them. The Rotary Club of Atascadero sponsored and decorated two additional playhouses. Together, students, interns, and community leaders worked side by side to bring the colorful structures to life.

Deliveries were made to families in Arroyo Grande, Santa Maria, Paso Robles, San Luis Obispo, and Atascadero, including Habitat SLO’s first-ever indoor installation. The four-by-five-foot playhouses were transported and assembled by a team that included Habitat SLO Program Manager Colleen Stefanek; Cal Poly Girls Build organizer and Construction Management Professor Stacy Kolegraff; and Bank of America Student Leader interns Nathan Robasciotti and Gustavo Ocampo.

“Seeing the joy and gratitude on each child’s face as we set up their new playhouse was truly unforgettable,” said Robasciotti. “Giving them something they can call their own, a space to play and just be a kid, makes a huge impact.”

“From the moment of delivery to the final stages of building, creating these playhouses was an incredible and heartwarming experience,” added Ocampo. “One of the most rewarding parts was seeing the children’s faces light up once their playhouses were complete.”

Stefanek emphasized the value of youth leadership and education: “Partnering with the Cal Poly Girls Build Summer Camp for the second year was so much fun. I love seeing these young women work together while learning new skills, to create a beautiful, meaningful space for children in our community.”

At the Boys & Girls Club in Paso Robles, the excitement was immediate. “Our kiddos are having a blast playing in the playhouse, and we are so appreciative of all the people who helped make this possible,” said Alora McNulty, Flamson Club Director. As children crowded inside to explore, 7-year-old Xander summed it up simply: “Wow! This is so cool. Thank you.”

The Playhouse Program provides children with safe, imaginative spaces while supporting Habitat SLO’s mission of building homes, communities, and hope.

Feature Image courtesy of Habitat for Humanity San Luis Obispo County

