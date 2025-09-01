SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY — Habitat for Humanity San Luis Obispo County is relaunching its Home Preservation Program on Sept. 5 to assist low-income homeowners — particularly seniors, veterans, and people with disabilities — with critical repairs, accessibility upgrades, and exterior improvements.

The program offers affordable loans or grants for projects ranging from wheelchair ramps and bathroom safety features to siding repair, energy-efficient windows, and drought-tolerant landscaping. It also includes homeowner education workshops to promote long-term housing stability.

Applications open Sept. 5 at habitatslo.org for eligible homeowners who live in and own their home in SLO County. Community members can support the program by donating, volunteering, or sponsoring projects.

Like this: Like Loading...