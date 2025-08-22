PASO ROBLES — The search for missing Paso Robles resident David Peterson has come to a tragic end. On August 21, Caltrans personnel discovered Peterson’s 2014 Honda Ridgeline in a ravine off State Route 58 near 7 Mile Road in rural western Kern County. Paso Robles Police investigators confirmed a deceased male inside the vehicle, believed to be Peterson.

Peterson, 86, was reported missing on August 7 after leaving his home two days earlier. A statewide Silver Alert was issued as authorities and community members worked to locate him. Police say no foul play is suspected, and the California Highway Patrol is investigating the circumstances of the crash.

The Paso Robles Police Department expressed gratitude to the businesses, residents, and friends who assisted in the search.

