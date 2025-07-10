TEMPLETON — Main Street in Templeton reopened on Thursday, July 10, following the fire at Templeton Feed and Grain that broke out late Friday night, July 4.

A temporary fence has been placed around the Feed and Grain property as a precaution during cleanup. Fire crews remain on site, addressing potential hot spots with water.

Despite the devastating incident, Templeton Feed and Grain continues to operate. Feed purchases can be made at Nature’s Touch Nursery and Harvest, located at 225 S. Main Street in Templeton.

Photos by Rick Evans/PRP

