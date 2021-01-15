PASO ROBLES — Órale Taqueria, a locally owned and operated Mexican restaurant in Paso Robles, is celebrating five years in business this month with a year of free tacos for one lucky customer.

How many tacos is that? Three hundred sixty-five tacos, of course — one for every single day. The winner will receive a gift card to Órale loaded with the equivalent credit for exactly 365 tacos, ready to be enjoyed at any time throughout the year. At $3.25 per taco, that’s over $1,000 in Órale money for one lucky winner.

“Going into the restaurant business, we already knew that sixty percent of restaurants don’t make it past the first year and 80 percent go out of business within five years–so this is a huge milestone for us!” says restaurant owner Joel Casillas. Co-owner Kristin Casillas adds, “This last year was the toughest yet due to the pandemic and shutdowns, but our customers and community have continued to support us, and we wouldn’t be here today without them. This is our way of saying thank you for making us a part of your lives these past five years. Now go get those entries in so we can give you a year of free tacos!”

Since January 15, 2016, Órale has called downtown Paso Robles home, bringing authentic Mexican flavors to loyal customers. Órale will be running the giveaway on their social media channels for one week — starting on their anniversary, January 15. If you would like to enter, you can visit their Facebook page or Instagram for more information.



Owners Kristin and Joel Casillas. (Photos by Sarah Kathleen Photography)

