PASO ROBLES — The Paso Robles City Library is now accepting applications for its 2026 Art in the Library program. Local artists of all mediums are invited to submit work for one-month displays throughout the year.

To apply, artists must review the Guidelines for Selection of Art Displays, submit an application by Tuesday, Sept. 30, and email sample images to Jill Beck at jbeck@prcity.com

The Library Board of Trustees selects and schedules all displays.

For guidelines and applications, visit prcity.com/842/Art-Displays-in-the-Library

