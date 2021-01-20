“I have a dream that one day this nation will rise up and live out the true meaning of its creed: ‘We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal.”

Monday, January 18, marked America’s 36th celebration of Martin Luther King, Jr., Day. Honoring King with the sacred status of a federal holiday, of which there are only ten, none other named for a 20th-century figure, is a testament to the unifying power of his legacy.

King’s most important work applied America’s Founding ideals to the cause of civil rights. The last best hope for true racial progress, King realized, was solidarity: For people to see and treat one another as equals, they had to feel the tugs of a bond far stronger than either race or politics.

For King, that bond was America.

After all, there are two words in the phrase “civil rights,” and King grasped that both are crucial. Civil rights are about the fair and equal participation of all citizens in the American community. For those rights to have any power, the bonds of that community must be close-knit and resilient.

“King’s greatest legacy is helping secure those rights while strengthening our national idea, not undermining it. He understood that so much of our country’s racial history, from the Civil War to the Voting Rights Act of 1965, was not a rejection of American values. To the contrary, these episodes were parts of a long struggle to live up to our Founding ideals of equality, liberty, and democracy.” President Donald J. Trump stated in a proclamation of the 35th celebration of Martin Luther King, Jr., Day.

“I criticize America because I love her,” King said in a speech about the Vietnam War, “and because I want to see her to stand as the moral example of the world.”

All American’s alike can learn from King’s example. “In the United States of America, every citizen should have the opportunity to build a better and brighter future. United as one American family, we will not rest, and we will never be satisfied until the promise of this great Nation is accessible to each American in each new generation.”

The premise and promise of King’s dream is that we don’t need to replace or transform our Nation’s shared ideals to make our country a better place.

We simply need to live up to them.

“I refuse to accept the view that mankind is so tragically bound to the starless midnight of racism and war that the bright daybreak of peace and brotherhood can never become a reality… I believe that unarmed truth and unconditional love will have the final word.” Martin Luther King, Jr.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related