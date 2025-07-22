PASO ROBLES — The City of Paso Robles will celebrate the completion of major improvements at Royal Oak Meadows Park (Royal Oak Park) in Paso Robles (1750 Airport Road) with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Wednesday, July 30 at 10AM in the playground area off of Parkview Lane. Improvements to the neighborhood park include the construction of a full basketball court and a parking lot, a new colorful playground to replace the tot lot, a shaded picnic area and enhancements to the park’s walking path and turf areas.

Royal Oak Meadows Park, located east of Airport Road and south of Parkview Lane, is an existing 2.4-acre neighborhood park that offers both active and passive recreation facilities to meet various community needs. Neighborhood parks are located throughout Paso Robles and feature a variety of open play areas, picnic spots, and green spaces perfect for spontaneous fun or relaxation—all available on a first-come, first-served basis. While neighborhood parks do not include restrooms, they offer a convenient and welcoming option for outdoor play close to home.

Improvements to Royal Oak Meadows Park will be completed as part of the Olsen-South Chandler Ranch Specific Plan Development, which will ultimately connect Royal Oak Meadows Park to a new section of park via an eight-mile stretch of bike and walking paths. The future park will be east of Royal Oak Meadows Park along an extension of Parkview Lane in Paso Robles.

“Neighborhood parks play a vital role in bringing our community together by providing a welcoming space for nearby residents to play, picnic, meet new friends, and mark memorable occasions,” said Angelica Fortin, Community Services Director for the City of Paso Robles. “We’re pleased to offer new amenities at Royal Oak Meadows Park that promote healthy, active lifestyles and enhance the quality of life in Paso Robles.”

The improvements at Royal Oaks Park were constructed by the Viñedo master developer (Olsen 212, LLC), with Rick Engineering serving as the project’s civil engineering firm. The Olsen-South Chandler Ranch Specific Plan, approved by the Paso Robles City Council in February of 2020, can be viewed at prcity.com

Photo caption: The City of Paso Robles will celebrate the completion of major improvements at Royal Oak Meadows Park (Royal Oak Park) in Paso Robles (1750 Airport Road) with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Wednesday, July 30 at 10AM in the playground area off of Parkview Lane. Improvements to the neighborhood park include the construction of a full basketball court and a parking lot, a new colorful playground to replace the tot lot, a shaded picnic area and enhancements to the park’s walking path and turf areas. Community members are invited to join the celebration and stay to play after the ribbon cutting. Photo courtesy of City of Paso Robles



