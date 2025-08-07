PASO ROBLES — The City of Paso Robles will extend its Aquatics Program through September 25, offering private swim lessons at Centennial Pool, located at 600 Nickerson Drive. Traditionally ending in early August, this year marks the first time the swim season will continue into fall.

“We are very fortunate to be able to continue the season and offer additional private swim lessons this year,” said Aquatics Coordinator, V. Teeter. “Our swim instructors are excited to continue to teach community members how to be safer and more confident in the water.”

Private lessons are available for individuals ages 3 and up, in 30-minute sessions held Monday through Thursday. Registration for August sessions opens Thursday, August 7 at 9 a.m., and September registration begins Wednesday, August 20 at 9 a.m. at prcity.com/recreation

Popular aquatic programs Aqua Jam and SKWIM will also continue into the fall. For more details, call (805) 237-3988

Like this: Like Loading...