Unanimous vote clears way for storage yard, solar array; city projects update includes City Hall remodel, Niblick Corridor Plan, and The Landing Project progress

PASO ROBLES — At its latest meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 26, the Paso Robles Planning Commission approved an amendment to Sensorio’s development plan, clearing the way for a new storage laydown yard and solar array system at the Highway 46 East site.

Sensorio is requesting to make an amendment to their development plan to allow for a laydown storage yard and solar array system located at 4380 Highway 46 East. The amendment proposes establishing a storage laydown yard southwest of the main parking lot and a solar array system west of the main entrance roundabout, both located within the overall project limits of the originally approved master plan. The 386-acre site already includes the Sensorio lights exhibit and future plans for a hotel, resort, and convention center.

Planning Commissioners unanimously approved the amendment with a 7-0 vote.

advertisement

Later in the meeting, Community Development Director Warren Frace provided commissioners with an update on other projects happening in the city.

City Hall will soon be undergoing a remodeling phase, and staff will be moving out starting in October and relocating to various locations. Starting Oct. 15, all public meetings will be held at Centennial Park until the remodeling is complete, which is estimated to take about three months. Still up in the air, though, are plans to remodel the first-floor chambers after the second floor is complete. If this happens, meetings will continue at the Centennial Park location.

Frace reported that design plans for the Niblick Corridor Plan will be presented to City Council at the Sept. 16 meeting, following positive feedback the Ad Hoc committee received at their open house held on Aug. 13. These plans include an improved walking/bike path, remodeled bus stop, and a Salinas Riverwalk entrance, among other improvements throughout Niblick Road. More information on the plan, including posters shared at the August open house, can be found at prcity.com/849/Niblick-Corridor-Plan

Long-awaited updates on The Landing Project will be coming to the Planning Commission later this year. Located at the former Paso Robles Boys School site at 4545 Airport Road at the northwest corner of the intersection of Airport and Dry Creek roads, west of the Paso Robles Airport, is a 140-acre site that is looking to become a warehouse, business park, and commercial center. The project is looking to include a warehouse and a mix of employment and visitor-serving uses, including an industrial flex space, maker spaces, offices, retail uses, a restaurant, a market hall, a hotel, a winery, and passive park.

The site has been vacant since 2008 is now owned by Majestic Realty. They first presented the project plans back in 2023. However, it failed to meet state environmental requirements requiring site owners to go back to the drawing board.

“That is definitely a real project that is moving forward,” Frace affirmed.

Frace reports that the project is moving forward with the new EIR, which could be ready for planning commissioners’ review later this year.

The next Planning Commission meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 9, at 6:30 p.m.

Like this: Like Loading...