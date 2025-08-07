PASO ROBLES — The City of Paso Robles will host a Community Open House on Wednesday, August 13, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the City Council Chambers to unveil the final design for the Niblick Road Corridor Improvement Project.

The project, in development since 2018, was shaped by community input through open houses, a design charrette, and field studies by local students. Backed by a $17 million Active Transportation Program (ATP) Grant, the plan includes new bike and pedestrian pathways, traffic calming, landscaping, artistic elements, enhanced lighting, and a raised multi-use path to improve safety and accessibility.

This open house provides residents a chance to view detailed plans, ask questions, and offer final feedback before construction begins.

Details:

advertisement

What: Niblick Road Corridor Improvement Open House

When: Wednesday, August 13, 5:30–7 p.m.

Where: Paso Robles City Council Chambers

Who: Open to all community members

For more information, visit prcity.com/849/Niblick-Corridor-Plan

Like this: Like Loading...