PASO ROBLES — The City of Paso Robles will hold a Community Open House on Wednesday, August 13, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. in the City Council Chamber to present final design plans for the Niblick Road Corridor Improvement Project.

Funded by a $17 million Active Transportation Program (ATP) Grant, the project aims to improve safety, accessibility, and aesthetics along Niblick Road. Planned upgrades include bike and pedestrian paths, traffic calming features, enhanced lighting, landscaping, and a raised multi-use path separating pedestrians and cyclists from vehicle traffic.

The project, shaped by community input since 2018, now enters the construction phase. The open house offers residents a final chance to view the plans and speak with City staff.

For more information, visit prcity.com/849/Niblick-Corridor-Plan

