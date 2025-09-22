PASO ROBLES — The public is invited to attend the first meeting of the City Council’s Food Truck Regulation Review Ad Hoc Committee on Monday, Sept. 22, at 6 p.m. in the Council Chamber, 1000 Spring Street. A Spanish translator will be available.

The committee, made up of Councilmembers Steve Gregory and Chris Bausch, will work with staff and local stakeholders to gather feedback and form recommendations regarding future food truck regulations. No changes will be made during the committee meetings.

Residents may comment at the meeting or submit written feedback in advance to cityclerk@prcity.com

Current food truck regulations are available in the Paso Robles Municipal Code, Chapter 21.69.120, with additional resources in English and Spanish at prcity.com/foodtrucks

The staff report will be posted by Sept. 19 at prcity.com/meetings

