PASO ROBLES — The City of Paso Robles is preparing for its free New Year’s Eve celebration in Downtown City Park and is seeking six local food trucks to join the festivities. The event takes place Wednesday, Dec. 31, from 7 to 11 p.m. and is expected to draw more than 6,000 attendees.

Highlights include a bonfire, live music, food trucks, and adult beverages, with a special East Coast New Year’s countdown at 9 p.m. so families can celebrate early. Organizers are looking for vendors with unique menus and festive décor that complement, rather than compete with, downtown restaurants.

Food truck operators can apply online at prcity.com/FormCenter/Events-27/Mobile-Food-Vendor-Application-105

Like this: Like Loading...