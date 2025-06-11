PASO ROBLES — The City of Paso Robles is inviting all residents, business owners, and community members to participate in a Public Safety Survey designed to gather input on local safety concerns, emergency preparedness, and community risk priorities.

The survey is part of the city’s ongoing efforts to improve emergency services, enhance disaster readiness, and ensure that public safety resources align with the community’s needs.

Find the Survey in English: surveymonkey.com/r/PasoRobles-PublicSafetySurvey

