PASO ROBLES — The Housing Authority of the City of Paso Robles (PRHA) is accepting applications to fill a vacancy on its Board of Commissioners. Applications will be accepted until Thursday, Sept. 25.

This mid-term vacancy is for one Tenant Commissioner seat reserved for a resident age 62 or older who lives at Oak Park, Sunrise Villas, or River Walk Terrace. The appointed commissioner will serve immediately through February 2026, with the option to reapply for a new four-year term beginning in March 2026.

The PRHA provides 449 affordable apartments for families and seniors throughout Paso Robles, along with resident services, youth programs, and community support. The Board of Commissioners meets monthly on the second Tuesday at 5 p.m. at the PRHA office, 901 30th Street, Paso Robles.

Applications are available online at prcity.com/1181/Vacancies-and-Applications

