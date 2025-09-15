PASO ROBLES — The City of Paso Robles is inviting volunteers to join the annual Creeks to Coast Cleanup on Saturday, Sept. 20, from 9 a.m. to noon at Larry Moore Park (155 Riverbank Ln.) and the Salinas Riverwalk (behind Wendy’s).

The event is part of a statewide effort to protect California’s waterways from trash and pollution. Volunteers of all ages will help remove litter and debris from local creeks and the Salinas River before winter rains wash it to the coast. Gloves, bags, and water will be provided; participants are encouraged to wear sturdy shoes and sun protection.

On average, about 200 volunteers remove nearly one ton of trash each year, including items like shopping carts, tires, and mattresses. Free pizza, sodas, and water will be provided to all volunteers.

