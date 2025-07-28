PASO ROBLES — The Paso Robles City Council will hold a public discussion on food truck regulations during its regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, August 5, at 6 p.m. in the Council Chamber at 1000 Spring Street.

City staff will present an overview of the current rules outlined in Municipal Code Chapter 21.69.120, which governs food truck operations and permitting. The meeting offers an opportunity for community members to provide feedback, though no regulatory changes will be finalized at this time.

Those unable to attend in person can livestream the meeting at prcity.com/youtube or call (805) 865‑7276 to comment live. Written comments may be emailed to planning@prcity.com or mailed to the Community Development Department. Comments submitted by 12 p.m. on August 5 will be added to the agenda.

The full staff report will be available by July 29 at prcity.com/meetings

