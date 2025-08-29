PASO ROBLES — The City of Paso Robles is now accepting applications to fill three upcoming vacancies on the Airport Commission. Applications will be accepted through Thursday, Sept. 25, with interviews scheduled before the City Council on Wednesday, Oct. 22.

The Airport Commission advises the City Council on operations and future development of the Paso Robles Airport, gathers public input, and makes decisions in areas delegated by the Council. Applicants must qualify as either an “Airport Stakeholder” or a “Community Resource,” as defined in the commission bylaws.

Commissioners are appointed to three-year terms and typically meet every other month on the third Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at the Paso Robles Airport Terminal.

For more details, or to request an application, contact Airport Manager Mark Scandalis at airport@prcity.com or (805) 237-3877.

