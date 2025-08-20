PASO ROBLES — The City of Paso Robles Recreation Services has released the 2025–26 North San Luis Obispo County Senior Resource Guide, a free two-page directory of services for seniors and caregivers.

The bilingual guide (English and Spanish) includes local resources for education, meals, housing, in-home care, transportation, health care, legal aid, financial support, and recreation. Copies are available at the Paso Robles Senior Center, 270 Scott Street, and online under the Senior Services tab at prcity.com

Compiled with the help of the city’s Senior Citizen Advisory Committee and based on the larger 122-page Central Coast Senior Resource Guide, the publication offers quick access to essential services for older adults in North County.

“We are grateful to our partners, the Senior Citizen Advisory Committee, the County of San Luis Obispo and District 1 Supervisor John Peschong, for helping us make this valuable resource available to seniors in our community,” said Recreation Services Manager Lynda Plescia.

The SCAC serves in an advisory capacity to the Mayor of Paso Robles and the City Council, providing information on issues of importance to senior citizens in the Paso Robles community. Committee members advocate for senior citizens in our community and serve as an information source on senior and aging topics.

Feature Image: Members of the Paso Robles Senior Citizen Advisory Committee help to share the news that the updated 2025-2026 North San Luis Obispo Senior Resource Guide is now available at the Paso Robles Senior Center as well as online. Pictured from left to right are Senior Citizen Advisory Committee member Dan Rodriguez, Committee member Prudence Zalewski, City Councilmember Chris Bausch, Committee member Peggy Beemer, Committee member Richard Winkleman, City Councilmember Steve Gregory and Committee member Karen Murray. Photo by Lynda Plescia

